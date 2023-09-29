HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Police are asking for the public’s assistance locating a 15-year-old who was last seen on Tuesday.

According to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD), Ja’Marious Logan was last seen on September 25 wearing grey sweatpants, a blue hoodie with yellow writing and black and white Jordan shoes.

Logan is described as a 5’6″, 130-140 pound Black male with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Logan’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Investigator April Payne at (256)427-5044 or call (256)722-7100.