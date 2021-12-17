Missing Huntsville man located in Geraldine

(WHNT) — A missing Huntsville man was located on Friday near Geraldine, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the 31-year-old man was reported missing from his Huntsville home by family members on Thursday, December 16.

The man was located along a creekbank in Geraldine after his mother found his cell phone in his vehicle on land owned by the family.

DCSO stated that after an extensive search, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s helicopter spotted the man, who had minor injuries and was transported by DeKalb Ambulance Service.