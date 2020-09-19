Miracle Bash, Swim for Melissa raise record-setting amount for Huntsville Hospital NICU

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, one nonprofit is giving back in a mighty way.

Thanks to the efforts of the 15th annual Miracle Bash and Swim for Melissa events, the Melissa George Neonatal Fund raised $233,000.

With the pandemic, Chris and Amy George said they wanted to make sure families could see their newborns in the Huntsville Hospital NICU – so they’re buying 55 cameras!

Chris and Amy said they’re overwhelmed by the community’s continued support, especially since both events were drive-thru events.