Miracle Bash kicks off with Online Auction

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The 15th annual Miracle Bash will be a little different this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

This year, the Huntsville Hospital Foundation will be hosting an Online Auction for the event and there are plenty of great items up for auction.

You can see all the items up for auction here.

The Miracle Bash is a major fundraiser for the Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Fund. Money from the event is used to buy equipment and support programs for the Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children.

Organizers are asking the public to help make miracles happen AND get a cool auction item.

The auction ends on August 22nd, 2020.

Learn more about the Melissa George Fund.