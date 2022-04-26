HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The driver of a mini bike is facing “substantial injuries” after being hit by a truck in Huntsville on Tuesday night.

The incident happened on Pueblo Drive. According to Huntsville Police Lt. Randy Owens, the driver of the mini bike was not wearing a helmet and went out onto the road without taking the time to look. Owens said the mini bike driver did not have time to react to the truck.

Police say the driver was thrown from the mini bike and was taken to the hospital with “substantial injuries.” The driver of the truck was not harmed.

The accident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.