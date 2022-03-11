HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – On Friday, MidCity District announced that Tous les Jours, a French-Asian bakery café chain, will join the District’s roster of new-to-market retail, restaurants, and entertainment.

Known for offering more than 300 different varieties of artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily, the new Tous les Jours location will be the brand’s first bakery in the state of Alabama.

Jim Xue and Yunus Hasan, restauranteurs behind stores like Chop N Fresh, Kamado Ramen, Oh Crepe and I Love Sushi, will own and operate the upcoming Huntsville Tous les Jours location.

“North Alabama is in for a treat,” Hasan said. “We fell in love with TOUS les JOURS several years ago on a trip to New York and have dreamt of bringing this phenomenal bakery franchise to Huntsville. The growth of our city and the amazing planning of MidCity really gave up the opportunity to share the exceptional cakes, pastries, coffee, and more to the MidCity District.”

Tours les Jours is slated to open adjacent to Wahlburgers and Kung Fu Tea in the fall of 2022. For more information about the Tours les Jours concept and menu, store’s website.