MidCity Huntsville hosting free drive-in movie

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – “Let’s all go to the lobby…” at MidCity!

That’s because on Saturday, May 23, there will be a drive-in movie at The Camp!

At 8 p.m., Wonder Woman will be showing on the big screen.

The event is free and first-come, first-serve.

The “theater” will hold 100 cars for the in-car experience, 300 socially distant people for the “bring your own blanket” experience at the front of the screen, as well as other patrons in a restaurant, backyard experience at The Camp.

Food and beverage will be provided by the Camp, and will include BBQ, hot dogs, hamburgers, sweets, comfort food, popcorn, and beverages.

To meet COVID-19 restrictions, all employees will be wearing masks and gloves, serving items on disposable dishware. Sanitizing stations will be placed throughout The Camp, and patrons will be required to stay six feet away when not in their cars. Additionally, touchless payment will be encouraged (such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, or Samsung Pay).