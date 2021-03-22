MidCity breaking ground for new luxury apartments

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Monday morning, MidCity District in Huntsville will be gearing up for yet another big addition.

RCP Companies has officially broken ground on the first residential property in the development.

It’s called Metronome at MidCity and will be a five-story apartment building with luxury features like a resort-style pool and a rooftop lounge.

The building will have 296 apartments, ranging from studio all the way up to three bedrooms.

Construction crews have already broken ground at the former site of Madison Square Mall, located at the corner of University Drive and Research Park Boulevard.

An official groundbreaking ceremony will happen Tuesday.

The announcement of the residential project is just the latest addition to the quickly growing mixed-use development. Trader Joe’s has announced it will open this August, and construction is underway on the new Huntsville Amphitheater with artists already being booked to perform next year.

RCP Companies is the developer of MidCity and said the new residential complex is a perfect addition for those relocating to the Rocket City.

“Metronome at MidCity will be an ideal home base for residents moving here from urban markets who appreciate the benefits of a dense neighborhood and nearby amenities.”

Leasing won’t begin at the property until late next year with construction finishing by mid-2023.

A second apartment complex, called Encore at MidCity, is set to begin construction soon.