HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Microwave Dave started his music education foundation with the intent to “inspire area youth through supporting music education in North Alabama classrooms.”

On Tuesday, Microwave Dave brought this mission to the Rocket City where he visited with kids from Monte Sano Elementary School (MSES) at the Orion Amphitheater.

The Microwave Dave Music Education Foundation (MDMEF), a non-profit organization, says they are “devoted to the integration of music with learning by bringing musicians into the classroom.”

MSES students were taken on a tour of the amphitheater and then enjoyed a performance by Microwave Dave and The Nukes.

During the music education session, Microwave Dave spoke about the history of music in the South and how important music is to the culture in the South. He also discussed the origin of the Blues music.

The Foundation hopes to have future field trips to the Orion with other Huntsville City Schools.

“One of the main reasons why it’s so important is, ya know our city is going through this major renaissance and transformation and making music such a big focus for our city, and to teach these kids, not only music education, teach them why music is so important, the value of music to them, they can learn through the process of music, but also to get them excited about going to places like the Orion,” Microwave Dave Music Education Foundation President Evan Billiter said.

To learn more about the MDMEF and the work they do, you can visit the foundation’s website.