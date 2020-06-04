Microwave Dave Music Education Foundation announces virtual concert

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Microwave Dave Music Education Foundation will hold a virtual concert to celebrate Microwave Dave Day.

The Foundation announced Thursday the virtual concert will be held on June 28, 2020, and will feature six local artists as opening acts for Microwave Dave and the Nukes.

The concert will be streamed on the Foundation’s YouTube channel, Microwave Dave Music Education Foundation, at 3 p.m.

A replay will be available after the concert concludes.

Additional information and updates can be found on the Foundation’s Facebook page.

To donate at any time or support the concert, visit the Foundation’s website.