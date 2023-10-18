HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The 9th annual Microwave Dave Day, celebrating Huntsville’s premier “blues-man” Dave Gallaher, is coming up on Saturday, October 22.

For those looking to celebrate with Dave, there’s a party at Stovehouse on Sunday from 3:00 to 10:00 p.m.

With more than 50 local artists performing, including Microwave Dave himself, there will be two major stages plus a third stage dedicated to children’s performances.

Local singer-songwriters will take the Electric Belle Stage with an All-Star Band on the Stovehouse main stage.

However, the event isn’t just for free, family-friendly fun and celebrating. They are collecting donations for the Microwave Dave Music Education Foundation.

The foundation is a nonprofit “dedicated to furthering Gallaher’s cause: promoting music education for children in North Alabama.”

The festival kicks off with the Huntsville Community Drumline starting at 2:45 p.m. Sunday. For more information about the celebration, click here.