Metro Diner celebrating National Fried Chicken & Waffle Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Calling all fried chicken & waffle fans, Metro Diner is celebrating the ‘national holiday’ on Sunday, August 8.

The diner is giving away a $5 certificate to all guests to use on a future visit when they order the chicken and waffles entree.

This promotion is going on until 8 p.m. Sunday night at their Huntsville and Madison locations.

The Huntsville location is at 975 Airport Road Suite 20 and the Madison location is at 7626 US Highway 72.

Metro Diner established this day to honor their ‘famous’ dish, according to a press release. The fried chicken is served with a Belgian waffle, strawberry butter, and their signature sweet and spicy sauce.