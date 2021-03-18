Meteorologist forecasts to shape Tennessee Valley’s power grid

CHATANOOGA, Tenn. – Alabama Power reports Wednesday night’s storm knocked out power for more than 61,000 customers across the state.

As of early Thursday afternoon, crews had restored power to all but a handful of customers.

WHNT met with those behind helping keep the lights on when there’s extreme weather.

There are a lot of factors that keep the power grid Huntsville is plugged into running during severe weather.

A big one for the Tennessee Valley Authority, TVA, is having a meteorologist on staff, an essential part of helping keep the power on when it’s needed the most.

“One degree Fahrenheit temperature change is equivalent of as much as 400 megawatts of power,” said Patrick Walshe, a meteorologist for TVA. “A 3 degree temperature change would equate to a unit at Sequoyah Nuclear Plant or Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant.”

TVA powers 10 million customers across seven states including north Alabama.

Experts continuously factor where electricity needs to go and how much needs to go there, minute by minute.

Weather could be dramatically different across TVA’s grid.

This makes having Walshe on staff essential to its operation.

“If you’re off by 3 degrees, you’re losing real money,” Walshe said. “You may buy too much power. You may buy too little power, or plan for too much power or plan for too little power. If you have then you’re at the mercy of real time trying to make up for that power with either more expensive units or buying in an expensive market.”

Forecasting weather to shape how the grid operates is part of the advantage of having a meteorologist on staff.

It’s part of how the TVA doesn’t get blindsided by severe weather like last month’s ice storms – which knocked out power to millions of people in Texas for days.

“When we see signs of that we are able to spread the word amongst the company so that we can start planning and prepping,” Walshe said. “Getting cold weather preparation for the plants, start looking at what resources we’re going to need and if we’re going to need extra resources and staffing. It allows us to plan better as we get to that event so we aren’t caught off guard.”

Keeping tabs on the weather is also part of helping keep customer costs lower because of being able to plan for potential weather pitfalls.

In addition to being a meteorologist, Walshe is the TVA’s manager of resource operations and analysis.