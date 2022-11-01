MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — If you drive along Highway 231-431 in Meridianville, a new traffic light is about to affect your commute in a big way.

The newly installed traffic signal at the intersection of Steger Road and Highway 231-431 will officially go into service on Monday, November 7 between 10 and 11 a.m.

Officials say until then, the lights will continue to flash yellow until the light becomes fully functional.

Construction to install the signal began in August, as several residents voiced their concern – not just for how dangerous the intersection of Steger Road and the highway is, but the safety issues the new traffic light presents.

A known “bad spot” for years, the highway curves along the same point where the road joins, with a hill on one side of the curve and a bridge on the other.

Madison County Officials have released more details about what residents can expect with a new traffic light being installed at a dangerous intersection. (Google Maps Image)

Over the years, a few modifications, like turn lanes, have been made in attempts to alleviate the dangers of the intersection, but with subdivision construction exploding in the area, the traffic issues are only expected to get worse.

While the new traffic light is a slight sigh of relief for residents, there is a concern for cars sitting at a red light at the bottom of a hill or when there are multiple cars backed up on the bridge.

Officials are urging drivers to use extra caution in the area and be prepared to stop as everyone gets accustomed to the new signal.