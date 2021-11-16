Menorah stolen from Huntsville synagogue

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Huntsville synagogue has been subjected to vandalism for the second time in less than two years.

Rabbi Moshe Cohen of Chabad of Huntsville told News 19 their menorah was stolen.

Rabbi Cohen says he noticed the missing menorah from the synagogue property Monday afternoon. He believes it was taken Sunday night.

The rabbi maintained the Jewish community will not be intimidated by hate crimes.

“The message of the menorah, the liberty of the freedom of religion and positivity and joy and light will continue even in a place of darkness and hate,” said Rabbi Cohen.

The Etz Chayim Synagogue and Chabad of Huntsville were vandalized in April of 2020, where anti-Semitic graffiti was sprayed, including swastikas.

Though Huntsville Police released surveillance photos of last year’s vandal, no arrests were made. Authorities said surveillance video indicated the same person was responsible for both of those crimes.

Rabbi Cohen tells News 19 he reported the theft of the menorah to authorities.

Huntsville Police say they are investigating it as a theft of property case.

At this time HPD investigators don’t believe the incident is related to last year’s crimes. If you have any information, contact Huntsville Police at (256) 722-7100.