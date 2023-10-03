HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — October is breast cancer awareness month. News 19’s Jerry Hayes is doing his part to let people know what they can do to support those who are in the fight.

He’s one of the American Cancer Society’s Men Wear Pink ambassadors again this year. But he needs your help.

You can donate directly to his campaign to raise money by clicking on this link to his ‘Men Wear Pink’ fundraiser page, or you can click on this link to order a T-shirt featuring “1979 Retro Jerry” that our friends at Green Pea Press designed.

Either way, you’re helping provide support to breast cancer patients. Your donation helps with everything from research and educating people on how to reduce their risk, to helping support breast cancer patients with their medical bills and making sure they have a ride to their chemo treatment.

Join us in the battle and make a donation. You are helping save lives and improve the quality of life for breast cancer patients.