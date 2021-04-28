Men indicted for string of North Alabama armed robberies

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Two men now face more than two dozen federal charges for a string of armed robberies across North Alabama in late 2019.

Terrence Warren Jackson, 43, and Deonte Marquish Eddins, 25, have been indicted in 11 armed robberies, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama.

Jackson and Eddins are accused of robbing Family Dollar, Dollar General, MetroPCS, Verizon Wireless and two GameStop stores between August and October of 2019. Jackson also is accused of robbing a Verizon Wireless, Marco’s Pizza, MetroPCS and two GameStop stores over a 6-day span in October 2019.

The men face a maximum of 20 years in prison for robbery. They also could face a mandatory minimum of seven years in prison per count if convicted of brandishing a firearm during a robbery, prosecutors said, and a maximum of 10 years in prison if convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm.