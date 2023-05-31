HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — All gave some, and some gave all, but none are to be forgotten.

That was the message that was sent at the law enforcement memorial service held at the Madison County Courthouse Wednesday.

Law enforcement officers, families, friends, and others gathered in unity at the courthouse to remember the nearly 30 Madison County officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

From 1880 to the present day, 26 Madison County-based law enforcement members lost their lives while serving the community. At the memorial service, that same community remembered the ultimate sacrifices those officers made.

The 11th annual law enforcement memorial service saw multiple members of Madison County law enforcement agencies gather in uniform to recognize and honor those fallen officers.

Family, friends, and loved ones along with the community helped memorialize those officers with this special service.

It was an emotional moment for some families as they pinned their blue flowers to a cross-like structure, a gesture signaling how those who died in the line of duty are never to be forgotten.

Former Madison County Sheriff Donny Shaw says the heroes in uniform will forever be recognized with this service that has gone on since 2012.

“Every year we’re going to come together to honor their service and tell what the circumstances of their death is, so that everybody in Madison County knows the heroes that died for them,” Shaw told News 19.

Shaw said it’s important to make sure the families of fallen officers are always supported and a service as such gives those families the support they deserve.

He added the event is held to bring families of fallen officers together so they can rightfully be honored by the community for the brave services provided by those in uniform.

“We do this annually so that we can bring out survivors and family and friends and co-workers and pay respect to their service and the fact that they paid the ultimate sacrifice in serving Madison County,” Shaw said.

Shaw says it’s important to make sure the families of fallen officers are always supported and for the community to never forget the heroes who put their lives on the line to keep the public safe.