Mellow Mushroom launches Pie for a Pie program, giving back to healthcare workers and charity

DECATUR AND HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Mellow Mushroom stores across north Alabama will be giving back to the community Thursday, June 11.

Through A Pie for a Pie, the Mellow Mushroom stores in Huntsville and South Huntsville will donate pizza pies to the staff at Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children. The Decatur store will donate pies to CASA of North Alabama.

Addresses and phone numbers for the stores are:

Decatur: 470 Providence Main Street, (256) 864-2727

470 Providence Main Street, (256) 864-2727 South Huntsville: 2230 Cecil Ashburn Drive, (256) 883-0232