HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The puck will drop on the 17th annual Melissa George Night with the Huntsville Havoc on Saturday, February 4 at 7 p.m. The Havoc will play the Birmingham Bulls.

Special game worn jerseys will be auctioned off after the game to raise money for the Melissa George Neonatal Memorial fund benefiting the Regional NICU at Huntsville Hospital.

The Havoc organization and fans have raised more than $783,000 the past 16 years. They hope to top the $800,000 mark this year!

If you plan to come to the game, you can also donate items on your way into the VBC Propst Arena. Here’s a list of items you can drop off this year.

Gift cards for food, gas, and restaurants

Individually wrapped snacks

Keurig coffee pods

Infant clothes

Blankets