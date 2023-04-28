HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Kitten season is upon us, and shelters in the area are struggling to make room for an influx of furry friends. A few local shelters are partnering up to help get some of their feline residents new, permanent homes.

Cattyshack, Inc. will host the 3rd annual Rocket City Kittypalooza on May 6, where cats and kittens of all ages will be available for adoption at Lowe Mill.

Below you can find the group’s itinerary of the adoption event and activities:

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.: The multi-rescue adoption event will feature cats and kittens from a few of Huntsville’s nonprofit rescues.

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Eventgoers can watch local screen printing artists make t-shirts. Proceeds from the shirt sales directly benefit the Cattyshack!

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Dragon’s Forge Cafe will have several different goodies and sweet treats for sale. Donate whatever you’d like and help yourself to some assorted baked goods and drinks.

2 p.m.: The Valley Vixens will be giving a belly dancing performance.

In Studio 1062, there will be a lounge where customers and up to five guests can sit and cuddle kittens for 20 minutes. The lounge has a $25 donation fee. You can reserve a time slot here.

All of the proceeds from Kittypalooza benefit the Cattyshack. You can also take a peek at some of the feline friends that are up for adoption by going to the Cattyshack website.