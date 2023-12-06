HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Finan clocks into work ahead of his shift and greets his coworkers, before making his way to the loading dock to start his day.

If you’re wondering what’s so special about Finan, he’s is a 20-month old golden retriever and HEMSI’s C.M.O. – Chief Morale Officer. And he doesn’t work alone.

He is accompanied by his ‘sister’ Fern, who is still learning the ropes of being a morale officer.

“Some obedience training and some therapy a lot of therapy dogs go through more rigorous training than him but Finan is a natural,” said Kathy Porter, HEMSI field supervisor and Finan and Fern’s owner. “Fern is trying, she’s not near as much as a natural at it as Finan is she has the personality.”

And as cliché as the saying is, a dog truly is a man’s best friend.

“It’s kind of a break a relief a distraction dealing with some of the horrific things that you don’t plan and then walking in its like a breathe of fresh air,” EMT Brittany Reynolds says.

“He’s a very sweet dog to have around very energetic just wants to greet everybody,” advanced EMT Michael O’Connor said.

“Just something about when you’ve had a bad day or a bad call you can kind of just hug him and get some snuggles or rub him, and you know just kind its like the dog senses it and its comforting especially to the crew members out in the field and communications people because they do have some pretty stressful times in their lives,” said HEMSI Communications Specialist Don Webster.

When the dog days are over, Finan gets to relax in his dog bed for the rest of the evening. As for Fern, we are not quite sure where she relaxes in the evenings after clocking out, but she is still learning the ropes of being a morale officer.