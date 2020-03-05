Medical providers urge calling before coming in due to flu and COVID-19 spread

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Medical professionals at UAB are urging people with flu symptoms to call primary doctors, urgent cares, and emergency rooms before coming in for care.

COVID-19 symptoms are also identical to the common flu. UAB says the medical community is going to great lengths to protect other patients and medical personnel.

"If you start to have healthcare workers getting ill, then you have to start to quarantine healthcare workers who were exposed without knowing it," said Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo of UAB's Division of Infectious Diseases.

With COVID-19 cases popping up in Georgia and Florida, UAB says they are consistently evaluating and changing their response plans.

"We are planning as if it's going to happen. I think all of our hopes are that is it wont," said Dr. Christopher Greene of UAB Medicine.

While the flu possesses more immediate danger, UAB says medical providers are facing challenges in diagnosing coronavirus cases.

"The process for getting the test right now involves filling out a form, sending that to the Alabama Department of Public Health. That then goes to the CDC and then we get a determination if we can actually test that patient," said Dr. Marrazzo.

According to Dr. Marrazoo, the coronavirus cases in Washington appear to have gone undetected for weeks.

To-date 10 people have died in Washington from COVID-19.

With concern about undetected cases across the world, there does appear to be some good news out of China.

"The severity of the illness that is presenting in China, is slowing down a little bit," said Dr. Marrazzo.