MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — No injuries were reported after a Madison County School bus driver experienced a medical emergency and drove into a field on the side of the road Monday, according to the school system.

A spokesperson for the Madison County School System (MCSS) told News 19 that a bus with 10 Sparkman Middle students on board was going through the area of Dan Crutcher Road and Wall Triana Highway when the driver had a medical emergency.

The bus went into a field on the side of the road, but no students were injured and parents were being notified, the MCSS spokesperson said. They added students would be transported home.

MCSS said the driver was checked by medical personnel.