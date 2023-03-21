MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies responded to a burglary call early Tuesday morning that resulted in a car chase.

According to Brent Patterson with MCSO, deputies were responding to a burglary-in-progress at Patriot Automotive in Meridianville. As units got to the scene, the suspect found the keys to a vehicle on the property.

The suspect took off and deputies pursued. The chase ended when the suspect crashed the car on the I-565 Bob Wallace Ramp.

There were no reported injuries, and the suspect was taken into custody with no incident.