HARVEST, Ala. (WHNT) — For 15 years, Madison County authorities have been looking for leads after a Harvest woman disappeared – and they’re still asking for the public’s help finding some answers.

Jennifer Fay Powers, born in 1979, was last seen on July 12, 2008, on Granto Road in Harvest. Her husband, Jason, said he woke up in their home and Jennifer was gone without a word, without a note, and without a trace. She’d reportedly left behind her purse, driver’s license, and medication.

Due to the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, authorities believe it’s probable she was a homicide victim.

Since Powers’s disappearance, she has been declared legally deceased by the Probate Judge of Madison County. But, the search for her body or anyone who may have had a role in her disappearance has not stopped.

MCSO is once again urging anyone with information that could lead detectives to locate of Powers’s body or info that would assist in securing a conviction for the suspect(s) to come forward. They hope this will bring much-needed closure for the family and friends of Powers.

Powers, born in 1979, was last seen on July 12, 2008, on Granto Road in Harvest. (Photo: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

“Despite the last 15 years, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has not forgotten about Jennifer Powers, and our pursuit of justice continues today,” the sheriff’s office said in a recent Facebook post.

During that time, investigators obtained and followed various leads. In 2017, MCSO found new evidence which led them to search her home on Granto Road again.

Anyone with any information about the death and/or whereabouts of Jennifer Powers is urged to contact Detective Chad Harbin at (256)533-8820 or charbin@madisoncountyal.gov.