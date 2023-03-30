HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The law enforcement community continues to show their support for the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) following Tuesday’s shooting that left one officer dead and another critically injured.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is stepping up to comfort and help with their workload, as the department mourns the loss of officer Garrett Crumby.

MCSO deputies, without hesitation, stepped up where needed Tuesday — after hearing two HPD officers were shot in the line of duty.

MCSO Public Information Officer, Brent Patterson told News 19, sheriff’s deputies responded to emergency calls for HPD while much of the department was at the hospital waiting for updates on officers Crumby and Albert Morin.

Patterson says losing a member of law enforcement never gets any easier, which is why it’s so important for them as a community to band together during times like these.

“During a time like what has happened this week, we all have one uniform on,” Patterson said.

“We stand united and we’re going to remain that way. And we’re going to be there for one another, through the good times and through the bad times. It’s kind of like a marriage. Law enforcement is kind of like a marriage.”

Aside from support from their peers, Patterson tells News 19 both departments have chaplains that officers can talk to and confide in when they lose a member of their team.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office will have a heavy presence at officer Crumby’s visitation on Sunday and funeral on Monday, according to Patterson.

Another display of support and solidarity for those who bravely put on a badge each day.

“I tell everyone, their uniforms are dark black. Ours is green and tan. When something like this happens in our community there’s one uniform. There’s only one uniform. And we stand united here in this community. We are one law enforcement agency,” Patterson concluded.