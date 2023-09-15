MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The person shot and killed Wednesday night on Ready Section Road during an alleged domestic dispute has been identified by authorities.

Kameron Dee McPeters, 29, was fatally shot after an argument between family members turned physical, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. in the 300-block of Ready Section Road.

A spokesperson with MCSO says multiple witnesses were interviewed and all provided information that will benefit the ongoing investigation.

McPeters’s body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for autopsy and toxicology.

At this time, the suspect’s information is not being released as the investigation is still ongoing.