MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A former Madison County Sheriff’s deputy is facing multiple charges connected to the theft of narcotics evidence following an investigation.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), former deputy Alex Huddleston was placed on administrative leave on October 23, pending the results of an investigation. Huddleston reportedly resigned before the investigation was complete and disciplinary action could be taken.

Officials say the internal investigation continued and another separate investigation was opened into the possible mishandling of narcotics evidence.

Huddleston was arrested on November 17 on 12 charges connected to the theft of narcotics evidence.

“To be a professional law enforcement officer, you must have integrity, and once that is compromised, there is no place for you in this profession. The Sheriff’s Office will not tolerate any employee being involved in criminal behavior. Incidents like these give law enforcement a black eye, but the Sheriff’s Office will always deal with these situations appropriately and hold those responsible accountable,” Sheriff Turner said.

MCSO says the District Attorney’s office has been notified and is reviewing any cases involving Huddleston.