MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A spokesperson for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) confirmed that an infant drowned in Meridianville Friday evening.

Brent Patterson, MCSO’s Public Information Officer, said the call came in at around 6:00 p.m. Friday from Rockport Street.

Patterson said it appears the infant drowned in an above-ground swimming pool.

No further information is available as MCSO is still investigating, but Patterson said at this time authorities have no reason to believe the incident was anything but an accident.