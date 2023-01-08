HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Madison County Sheriff’s Department (MCSO) responded to a shots fired call and found numerous people injured and two dead early Sunday morning.

According to a Facebook post by MCSO, deputies responded to a call around 12:30 a.m. at a “strip mall” establishment in the area of Mastin Drive and Highway 72, between Ryland Pike and Jordan Road.

Once on the scene, deputies found two females dead. Numerous victims were taken to Huntsville Hospital and are being treated for gunshot-related injuries.

MCSO says that the immediate area of Highway 72 and westbound Mastin Drive is closed and being diverted in a different direction.

News 19 crews are on the scene and are working to bring you more information as it comes. MCSO asks that if anyone has any information regarding this situation, please contact (256)722-7181.