Mazda-Toyota still searching for working hands to produce new vehicles

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Since announcing that 150,000 new Toyota Corolla Cross SUVs will be produced at the Mazda-Toyota plant in Huntsville, there is a dire need for working hands.

The factory needs 4,000 new employees and revealed on Monday, it has only hired 1,600 new workers so far.

“These are challenging times to launch this operation and to hire everyone during a pandemic,” said Greg Canfield, Alabama Secretary of Commerce.

However, as Canfield told us, the facility is the capstone for the automotive sector of Alabama. The state will soon emerge as a top-three automobile producer in the country.

So far, supply chain partners for the factory have committed to a staggered approach, in order to phase in the right amount needed.

“We’ve all worked together: Team One, all the supply chains of the near one and onsite suppliers along with MTM have all worked together very well to be able to hire 1,600 people so far… There’s still a lot left to be done in Alabama and a lot more to come in the automotive sector here,” Canfield said.

Canfield does admit there are persisting supply shortages on top of the workforce need, but said there’s little worry that it’ll affect the Corolla Cross’s production by later this year.

The Vice President of Operations told News19 that all jobs added will, “be here to stay,” once in place.