HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Mazda Toyota Manufacturing (MTM) is partnering with an on-demand child care platform to find child care solutions for its workforce.

MTM’s Childcare Assistance Program will be managed by TOOTRiS and will provide team members with hundreds of licensed child care options. The company says they will also be contributing towards the cost of child care for employees.

“It’s part of a benefits portfolio that says we want you to have some comfort in every aspect of your life so you can have the necessary balance so you can come to work and have peace of mind while you’re at work that your child is being taken care of,” said Dillon.

Dillon says the partnership between MTM and TOOTRiS came about through the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

TOOTRiS Child Care on Demand CEO Alessandra Lezama says the company is focused on making child care convenient, affordable and on demand by providing an online platform for parents to connect with licensed providers.

“It’s a challenge for parents not only to locate a suitable child care program for their little ones but also to know which ones have availability,” Lezama stated.

The TOOTRiS online platform is accessible by families and providers, and offers a break down with distinctions in programs, offering virtual tours, online enrollment and online payments all in one platform.

“TOOTRiS brings all the stakeholders together under one platform,” Lezama concluded.

MTM Plans to roll out the services for team members in May.