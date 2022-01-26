HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — On Wednesday, Mazda Toyota Manufacturing (MTN) announced production on the second vehicle to come out of the $2.3 billion dollar plant that opened in 2021.

Mazda unveiled the design of the brand new Mazda C-X 50. The C-X 50 is an SUV designed to “support the active and outdoor lifestyles” of people in North America.

The plant is looking to hire 1,200 more people to assist on production lines for the new SUV. Vice President of Production for MTM, Janette Hostettler said prior manufacturing experience is not required.

Hostettler said, “You don’t even need to know how to put a vehicle together. We’re going to put you through training, we’re going to teach you”.

You can find a link to openings at Mazda Toyota Manufacturing here.

Once fully staffed, the plant is expected to employ 4,000 people and manufacture 300,000 cars a year.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle attended the event on Wednesday. He said the plant is a great asset to the local economy by adding hundreds of millions of dollars to the payroll in the area.

Battle continued on to say, “It gives you jobs for generations to come and it also provides people opportunity”.