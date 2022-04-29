HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Mayor Tommy will join others Friday morning to recognize May as Historic Preservation Month in the City.

City Preservation Planner Katie Stamps, District 4 Council Member Bill Kling and Manager of Urban & Long-Range Planning Dennis Madsen will join the Mayor on the 8th floor of the 106 Jefferson Hotel at 9 a.m. at Baker & Able.

Mary Beth Lewis, Director of Sales and Marketing for the hotel is expected to discuss the historic elements of the building.

Throughout May, History Preservation Month will focus on Huntsville’s downtown commercial district and the progress made in the area over the recent years.

Events scheduled all month long will be discussed, which will include two downtown walking tours and a historic marker unveiling. Several historic downtown buildings will also be featured on social media as part of the #SavingPlacesHsv campaign.