HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – It’s officially bike month! The City of Huntsville will be hosting several biking activities across the city for the community to participate in.

Mayor Tommy Battle will proclaim May as Bike Month at his 14th annual Mayor’s Bike Ride on Saturday, May 6, at 11 a.m.

Join the mayor, the Bicycle Safety Advisory Committee (BASC), Huntsville Police Bike Unit and Healthy Huntsville for the family-friendly, four-mile bike ride around downtown Huntsville and the surrounding historic neighborhoods. The bike ride will begin and end in front of the YMCA Building on Church Street.

“This is one of our favorite events of the year,” said Mayor Battle. “From serious cyclists to young children, there’s a real sense of community as we enjoy the beautiful sights of Downtown Huntsville.”

If you do not have a bike of your own. a limited number of the Huntsville Blue Bikes will be available, free of charge, to use. However, those using the blue bikes will need to download the bikeshare app to take advantage of the offer.

Registration for the bike ride will begin at 10:30 a.m. Participants are invited to check out the various vendors and register for the chance to win a new bike. Free parking will be located at Municipal Garage M, located at 100 Church Street.

Bike Month activities will officially begin Wednesday, May 3, with Bike to School Day, and end on the weekend of May 26-29 with the UCI Para-Cycling World Cup in Cummings Research Park. You can find the events below:

May 3: Bike to School Day

May 5: Bikes & Brews Ride in downtown Huntsville

May 6: Mayor Battle’s Bike Ride, 11 a.m., Big Spring Park

May 8 -12: Bus and Bike Week, Huntsville Transit – Orbit buses have bike racks. Bring your bike and ride the bus for free!

May 15-21: Bike to Work Week

May 19: Bikes & Brews Ride in downtown Huntsville

May 23: Tour de Arsenal, 5 p.m., Meet at MSFC Activity Building, 4316 Digney Road

May 26-29: UCI Para-Cycling World Cup, Cummings Research Park