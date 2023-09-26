HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – “When are you bringing back Big Spring Jam?” Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said he gets asked that question a lot.

Battle teased a partnership during the State of the City Address with “one of the best festival producers in the world,” C3 Presents.

The company is known for large-scale music festivals like Lollapalooza, and food-and-wine festivals like the Music City Food + Wine Festival in Nashville.

Battle said his administration will present a contract proposing the partnership to the city council in October for consideration.

If approved, Battle said C3 Presents will bring a major two-day music festival to John Hunt Park.

Battle said we could expect them to recreate a “Big Spring Jam experience on a much bigger, larger and better scale.”

From 1993 to 2009, Big Spring Jam took over downtown Huntsville with three days filled with music, food and entertainment. Fun fact: you could have seen Taylor Swift herself in concert for about $50 in 2007, whereas the Eras Tour had fans spending thousands to see her in 2023.