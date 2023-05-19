HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville City Football Club (HCFC) officially brings professional soccer to North Alabama beginning Friday, and Mayor Tommy Battle is making sure it’s a day that won’t be forgotten.

Mayor Battle has officially declared May 19 as Professional Soccer Day in Huntsville.

“We can’t wait to see this talented team take to the Wicks Family Field – their newly official home turf in Huntsville,” Mayor Battle said. “This marks the beginning of many exciting seasons for soccer fans. As we’ve watched local participation and interest in the sport grow by leaps and bounds, we are pleased to partner with MLS NEXT Pro to provide new professional opportunities for players, coaches, referees and sports business professionals.”

The proclamation comes after a week filled with festivities to celebrate the home opener for HCFC.

HCFC will open up the newly renovated Joe Davis Stadium Friday night against Crown Legacy FC at 7:00 p.m.

