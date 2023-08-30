HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Part of a lawsuit settlement surrounding child pornography victims will now help the National Children’s Advocacy Center (NCAC).

On Wednesday, Huntsville attorney Eric Artrip presented NCAC Executive Director Chris Newlin with a check for $50,000.

The law firm, Mastando and Artrip, represented hundreds of victims in the class action lawsuit against janitor Jeremy Nelson and the company that hired him, Sanitary Systems. The lawsuit was settled out of court in 2019.

After the law firm worked to find every victim, it asked the court to donate the remaining settlement money to NCAC, a Huntsville-based program that works with child abuse victims.

“This settlement money was intended to help the victims heal and go on to lead healthy and productive lives. We are committed to using the donated funds to help even more children in our community. We thank Mastando and Artrip for their continued support of the most vulnerable among us,” says NCAC Executive Director Chris Newlin.

Artrip told News 19 in a statement, “We were pleased with the outcome of the case and we were very happy to be able to direct some of the unclaimed monies to the NCAC, which did such a fantastic job helping these families when the bad conduct was discovered.”

In 2014, Nelson was accused of placing video cameras in restrooms and changing areas while working as a janitor at three Huntsville businesses — including Ann’s Dance Studio — and at News 19.

Nelson pleaded guilty to child pornography-related charges and was sentenced to 140 years in federal prison.