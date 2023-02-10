HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A recent narcotics investigation led to an enormous amount of drugs, guns and cash being found at a home on Basin Streetin Huntsville, according to authorities.

58 pounds of marijuana, 111 grams of cocaine and three grams of LSD were found in the house, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Narcotics agents also said they found four mason jars and seven bags of THC wax, 86 THC vape cartridges, 12 THC gummies, eight firearms and around $18,000 of “suspected drug proceeds” at the home.

The investigation will continue, the sheriff’s office said.

More arrests are expected in the near future, authorities said on Friday.