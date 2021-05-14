Masks still needed for unvaccinated individuals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can safely go without masks, both indoors and outdoors, with some exceptions. At the same time, we are seeing more people attending events and gatherings.

Friday Night Art Walks are back in downtown Huntsville, every second Friday of the month from May to October

“We have about 50 to 60 vendors at each one. Its a huge event and we are excited that masks are starting to come off, people are getting out more, this is still an outdoor activity,” says Downtown Huntsville, Inc. communications coordinator, Alyssa Lee.

Only 36% of Americans are fully vaccinated, meaning we haven’t reached herd immunity. Medical professionals say we aren’t at a place where we can relax masking for all, even at outdoor events.

“We don’t have the percentages we need to have. We still need to exercise a level of caution,” says Dr. Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Downtown Huntsville, Inc. says for them Art Walks symbolize a return to normalcy.

“This is our recovery from COVID. It is still outside you can still wear your mask if you want to. It’s a great event to kind of get your feet wet in recovering from COVID,” says Lee.

The CDC says unvaccinated people should still wear masks but fully vaccinated individuals don’t need to. Dr. Karen landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health says:

“I do think its good news, I also think its an incentive for people to be vaccinated because we see the efficacy of the vaccine,” says Fr. Landers.

Friday Night Art Walks will continue every second Friday until October from 5 to 8 on the downtown square.

And there’s going to be plenty more outdoor events to enjoy as the weather gets warm. ADPH says there is plenty vaccine in Alabama and encourages people to get their shot to protect themselves and others against COVID-19 before enjoying even outdoor activities.