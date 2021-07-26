Masks required, changes coming to mitigate COVID-19 in Huntsville City Schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The start of the 2021-22 school year will look much like the start of the 2020-21 school year in Huntsville City Schools.

Citing rising COVID-19 case numbers, HCS officials announced Monday that masks will be required for everyone 2 years old and older when students return on Wednesday, August 4.

Masks will be required inside any HCS facility, aboard buses, and inside any HCS-operated vehicle.

Exceptions to the rule include:

strenuous physical activities

situations where a person is having difficulty breathing

a person is unconscious or incapacitated

a person is receiving healthcare that requires removal of a mask

a person is unable to remove a face covering without assistance

a documented medical, physical, or psychological condition that prevents mask wearing; must come from a licensed physician

Additional measures will also be taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Students will be on a rotating lunch schedule to allow for socializing and proper social distancing

Hand sanitizing stations will be available in each classroom and throughout HCS facilities

Individual disinfectant sprayers will be available in each classroom and electrostatic sprayers will be available in each building

Visitors will be allowed in buildings; masks will be required.

HCS officials stated the HCS Preventative Measures Team will continue to monitor the situation and adjust protocols as necessary.