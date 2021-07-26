Masks required, changes coming to mitigate COVID-19 in Huntsville City Schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The start of the 2021-22 school year will look much like the start of the 2020-21 school year in Huntsville City Schools.
Citing rising COVID-19 case numbers, HCS officials announced Monday that masks will be required for everyone 2 years old and older when students return on Wednesday, August 4.
Masks will be required inside any HCS facility, aboard buses, and inside any HCS-operated vehicle.
Exceptions to the rule include:
- strenuous physical activities
- situations where a person is having difficulty breathing
- a person is unconscious or incapacitated
- a person is receiving healthcare that requires removal of a mask
- a person is unable to remove a face covering without assistance
- a documented medical, physical, or psychological condition that prevents mask wearing; must come from a licensed physician
Additional measures will also be taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19:
- Students will be on a rotating lunch schedule to allow for socializing and proper social distancing
- Hand sanitizing stations will be available in each classroom and throughout HCS facilities
- Individual disinfectant sprayers will be available in each classroom and electrostatic sprayers will be available in each building
Visitors will be allowed in buildings; masks will be required.
HCS officials stated the HCS Preventative Measures Team will continue to monitor the situation and adjust protocols as necessary.