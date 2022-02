HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – One more district is removing its mask requirement.

Huntsville City Schools will be moving to a mask optional policy starting Tuesday, March 1. School officials made the announcement during a special board meeting Monday morning.

In a public letter sent Feb. 22, Superintendent Christie Finley suggested less restrictive guidance CDC guidance was coming, hinting that changes were possible.

HCS remained the lone school system in Madison County to mandate masks.