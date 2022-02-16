MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison County School System (MCSS) announced that all schools will move to “Level 0,” effective Wednesday, February 16 – meaning masks will become optional.

The decision was made, school officials say, as the school continues to see a drop in the number of positive COVID cases among students and staff.

In the announcement made on Tuesday, the school district reported a positive case percentage of one-fifth of a percentage point (0.20%), which they say falls well below the masking requirement of one-half of a percentage point (0.50%) for five consecutive school days.

Key points in the “Level 0” plan are listed below, which MCSS says is included from the district’s “Ready, Set, Forward Plan” put in place at the beginning of the school year:

Traditional Learning with masks is optional but highly recommended

Per TSA, face masks are required for all students and staff when riding/driving a school bus.

Parents conduct a student wellness check, including temperature, prior to sending a student to school. Students with temperatures of 100° or greater should stay home.

Employees self-screen for symptoms before departing for school.

Reinforce good hygiene measures such as handwashing, covering coughs, and face coverings.

Schools will continue enhanced cleaning and disinfection of school spaces.

School officials ask for “continued patience and understanding,” as they reiterate that the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic can change with little notice.

Click here to view the full MCSS Ready, Set, Forward Plan.