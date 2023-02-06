HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Country music superstar Martina McBride will headline the 34th annual Huntsville Classic later this year.

The annual event, presented by the Huntsville Hospital Foundation, will be held at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 at The Orion Amphitheater.

Since beginning in 1989, the Huntsville Classic has raised more than $8.1 million for hospitals in Huntsville and Madison. Last year’s show, headlined by Jake Owen, was the first event held at The Orion Amphitheater and raised a record $622,000 for Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children’s Canines for Coping program.

2023’s Huntsville Classic will Martina McBride’s second show in North Alabama over the last year. She previously joined Diamond Rio, Dailey & Vincent, and Jimmy Fortune for the “American Made Music Festival” at Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater in June.

McBride’s biggest hits include “Independence Day,” “A Broken Wing,” and “This One’s for the Girls.”

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, February 10 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.