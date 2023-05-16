HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A country music icon is set to take the stage and perform her greatest hits Saturday in Huntsville.

Martina McBride, best known for songs like Independence Day, A Broken Wing, This One’s for the Girls and Concrete Angel, will be headlining the Huntsville Hospital Foundation’s 34th Annual Huntsville Classic.

The event is being held at the Orion Amphitheater on Saturday, May 20. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the classic will start at 8 p.m.

McBride will perform her greatest hits at the fundraiser, which raises funds to support Huntsville Hospital’s Heart Center. The proceeds benefit the not-for-profit fund a second-dual source cardiac CT scanner that is said to reduce patient wait times for diagnostic scans from to months to two weeks.

“We are extremely fortunate to have nationally ranked cardiovascular care so close to home,” said Huntsville Hospital Foundation President Sarah Savage-Jones. “By purchasing a concert ticket, you are helping ensure our local not-for-profit hospital can continue meeting needs and that heart patients can receive the essential care they need, when they need it.”

McBride, a four-time CMA Award winner has sold more than 23 million records and has 20 top 10 singles, as well as six no. 1 hits.

Since 1989, Huntsville Classic said they have raised more than $8 million and “contributed significantly to the growth of Huntsville and Madison hospitals.” The 2022 Huntsville Classic was also the first event to be held at the Orion Amphitheater.

Tickets for the event are still available, and start at $34.50.