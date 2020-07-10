Mars Music Hall reopens Friday with local musicians

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Mars Music Hall will be hosting music once again Friday night!

Josh Allison Band will be starting off the Mars Local Lineup, a free series of concerts by local artists.

Round tables will be set up downstairs, with upstairs seating reorganized and limited to accommodate social distancing. Seating will be limited to 175 guests. Per a Madison County ordinance, masks will also be required for entry into Mars.

Bars in Mars Music Hall will be open and guests will be encouraged to migrate between Mars and Rhythm on Monroe.