Mars Music Hall hosting watch party for NCAA Football Championship

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Mars Music Hall and the Von Braun Center are hosting a watch party for the NCAA Football Championship on Monday, January 11.

The event, which is free, will follow health guidelines for social distancing and entertainment venues.

Seating is limited to 200 people, and those interested in reserving a table should email kglouner@vonbrauncenter.com.

Food and drinks will be served at the bars inside Mars and Rhythm on Monroe will be open as well. Guests can order food for pickup and take it back into Mars.

The game will be televised on what the VBC bills as the largest screens in Huntsville – one 20’x12′ screen and two 12’x7′ screens.

For more information and to see a menu for the event, visit the Mars Music Hall website, Facebook, or Instagram pages.