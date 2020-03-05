March Chip-A-Thon Gives Local Pet Owners A Chance To purchase microchips at low cost

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – No Kill Huntsville says that every year thousands of pets go missing in Madison County but they believe if more pet owners put in these little chips it would make a big difference.

Dr. Katie Temmen a veterinarian at Bentley Animal Hospital says “We’ve had several cases of you know a dog comes in, somebody found it on the street. They want us to scan it we scan the microchip and we are able to call the company and find out who the dog belongs to call the owner and then they are reunited and it’s like some kind of miracle. It’s really great.”

It's something veterinarian Katie Temmen wants to happen more often.

That is why during the month of March Bentley Animal Hospital is microchipping pets for $20 dollars - which is less than half of the normal cost.

All pet owners have to do is show up with their furry friends and proof of rabies vaccination.

"It's basically a shot on the back of the neck in between the shoulder blades. Usually, they do really well. it takes about a minute," says Temmen

Doctor Temmen says the animal hospital makes no profit off of the special.

their reward is seeing more pets reunited with their owners.

Bentley Animal Hospital is located at 5025 Memorial Parkway Northwest 256-852-4121; They are open for chipping Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.