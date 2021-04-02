Many service industry businesses are struggling to hire workers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – More than 101 million Americans have gotten their first COVID-19 vaccine shot with nearly 58 million people fully vaccinated in the U.S.

As momentum builds in the fight against COVID-19, more and more people are going back to work.

Despite the unemployment rate falling nationwide, many businesses are having problems finding enough people willing to go back to work.

Lee’s Magic Tunnel Car Wash on South Memorial Parkway has been struggling to hire people for more than a year, said owner Ronnie Brown.

The business owner got to the point of standing under a highway overpass with a cardboard sign that said he needed workers.

The car wash will hire almost anyone willing to be trained.

Brown pays $12 per hour plus tips.

A lot of service industry business owners are suffering similar dilemmas as Brown, he said.

“Everybody’s pushed to the limit,” Brown said. “Business owners, managers, the workers that push, the workers that we do have, I think the customers are stressed out.”

Customers have been seen yelling and berating service industry workers.

Brown says many people, ‘want something and want it now,’ without realizing that the reason service is slow is because people aren’t taking jobs.

“As things get better with the COVID and people get out and about, please be patient,” Brown said. “Be patient with the restaurants and car washes and all the service industry.”